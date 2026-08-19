BilAraby, a Qatar Foundation initiative, has concluded its regional “BilAraby in…” series. Organized by local partners in Damascus, Amman, and Djerba, from 4–9 August 2026, the events featured speakers from Syria, Jordan, and Tunisia who shared ideas in Arabic deeply rooted in their personal experiences and community realities. The three-city tour drew a remarkable turnout of nearly 1,000 attendees and 14 speakers, backed by 10 strategic partners instrumental in the events’ success. In Syria, six speakers addressed a crowd of 400; in Jordan, three speakers spoke to an audience of 400; and in Tunisia, five speakers engaged with 200 attendees.