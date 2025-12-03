Empowering Innovators Takes Center Stage at Initiative’s Majlis in Riyadh
Qatar Foundation’s BilAraby initiative kicked off its
regional activation at the Misk Global Forum, bringing its mission to one of the region’s
largest youth gatherings. Held in Riyadh from 19-20 November, the Mohammed bin
Salman Foundation (Misk) Forum aimed to empower and connect youth with
innovators, leaders, and entrepreneurs from across the globe.
The BilAraby activation space attracted hundreds of young people, thought leaders, and
content creators through immersive activities that combined modern technology with
storytelling. Visitors experienced the initiative’s journey via informational stations and
sessions at the BilAraby Majlis, discussing topics like empowering innovators, turning
ideas into social movements, and creating tangible impact.
Hisham Nourin, Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives and Programs at Qatar
Foundation, described BilAraby’s participation as “a natural extension of the strategic
partnership with Misk Foundation and fruitful collaboration that began earlier this year
during the inaugural BilAraby Gathering held in Doha.”
Nourin emphasized the importance of regional partnerships in fostering constructive
dialogue and knowledge exchange, while providing effective communication platforms
that help develop youth capabilities and encourage cooperation to drive positive change
globally. “Our participation in the Misk Global Forum marks the first stop on BilAraby’s
regional tour, giving us the opportunity to connect directly with young people and
thought leaders, and to discover ambitious young Arab voices capable of creating real,
lasting impact in our societies,” he said.