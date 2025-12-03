Empowering Innovators Takes Center Stage at Initiative’s Majlis in Riyadh

Qatar Foundation’s BilAraby initiative kicked off its

regional activation at the Misk Global Forum, bringing its mission to one of the region’s

largest youth gatherings. Held in Riyadh from 19-20 November, the Mohammed bin

Salman Foundation (Misk) Forum aimed to empower and connect youth with

innovators, leaders, and entrepreneurs from across the globe.

The BilAraby activation space attracted hundreds of young people, thought leaders, and

content creators through immersive activities that combined modern technology with

storytelling. Visitors experienced the initiative’s journey via informational stations and

sessions at the BilAraby Majlis, discussing topics like empowering innovators, turning

ideas into social movements, and creating tangible impact.

Hisham Nourin, Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives and Programs at Qatar

Foundation, described BilAraby’s participation as “a natural extension of the strategic

partnership with Misk Foundation and fruitful collaboration that began earlier this year

during the inaugural BilAraby Gathering held in Doha.”

Nourin emphasized the importance of regional partnerships in fostering constructive

dialogue and knowledge exchange, while providing effective communication platforms

that help develop youth capabilities and encourage cooperation to drive positive change

globally. “Our participation in the Misk Global Forum marks the first stop on BilAraby’s

regional tour, giving us the opportunity to connect directly with young people and

thought leaders, and to discover ambitious young Arab voices capable of creating real,

lasting impact in our societies,” he said.