Qatar Foundation’s BilAraby participated in panel discussions held on the sidelines of the 2nd UK Universities Arabic Debating Championship, hosted by the University of Oxford from 7 – 9 February 2026. The event was organized by QatarDebate Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, in collaboration with the Middle East Centre – St Antony’s College, University of Oxford. BilAraby’s participation aimed to reinforce the role of the Arabic language in discussions on knowledge production and the digital world. This engagement is part of the Initiative’s regional and international outreach, which promotes constructive dialogue, provides dynamic platforms for youth development, and fosters collaborations that inspire positive change.