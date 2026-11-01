Egypt’s Ministry of Youth and Sports and Quantum Club, an Egyptian company specializing in technology education and esports, have signed a cooperation protocol to establish and equip 27 specialized technology training centers across the country, bringing digital education and future-ready skills closer to young people in every governorate.

The initiative will establish dedicated training centers within youth centers and youth development centers, creating more opportunities for young Egyptians to explore technology, develop practical skills, and prepare for careers in the digital economy. By extending access beyond major cities, the partnership aims to make technology education more accessible to young people across Egypt, including those in rural communities and underserved areas.

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