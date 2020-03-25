Alright, so everyone’s still in quarantine and feeling as bored as ever. How about indulging in some free activities that will definitely change your mood? We’ve compiled for you some of the super cool free stuff you can now find online!

Radio From Around the World

Are you bored out of your mind? Well, how about trying this radio garden thing that allows you to explore all the live radio channels from all around the globe?

British Council Free Online Courses

If you’ve always wanted to take an English course at the British Council but never had the time or simply thought it’s too pricey, now’s your chance.

Bibliotheca Alexandrina

As a quarantine gift, the iconic library of Alexandria is opening up a free online section to all its books. If you’re a bookworm, you’re in luck!

Naguib Mahfouz Collocted Works

Into Arabic literature? Naguib Mahfouz’s full works are now available for free in the form of pdfs. Go nuts!

Marianne Khoury’s “Zelal”

If you’re a cinema fanatic, you’ll love this one. Director Marianne Khoury decided to give us all a quarantine gift and open up the screening of her anticipated movie “Zelal” documenting mental health cases.

Ivy League Courses

Yes, Ivy League universities are now offering fully funded courses. Wait for it, in all majors. Hurry up and enroll people!

Virtual Field Trips

No outings? No problem. Join one of these virtual field trips to a destination of your choice, from the safety and comfort of your own home.

There you go, we bet quarantine life isn’t so bad after all, huh?