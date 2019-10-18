REVAMP YOUR HAIR

It’s that time of the year again. Fall is here and before we know it, it will be winter, Christmas and New Year! So, before you get caught up in the busy holidays schedule, know that your own pampering time is still possible now.

There’s no need to press the panic-button just yet, you could now have a complete makeover without actually going too overboard with it. How? Check out those quick and easy tips that will have you looking your best from fall to winter!

Now, what’s a makeover without some little hair upgrading? However, you don’t have to go all the way with coloring or cutting to get a refreshing effect. At times, just some subtle highlights or an overdue trim will do the trick.

UP YOUR SMILE GAME

It only takes a good smile to light up a room, right? We often forget about our most powerful weapons, that is our teeth and smile. Start cutting off a little on sweets and sodas and invest more money on teeth whitening strips. For an easier trick, brush your teeth with baking soda and water for the same effect.

GET DEWY, GLOWY SKIN

With the end of summer, our natural tan starts fading and we’re only left with somewhat pale skin for the rest of the year. Try using tanning at home products and apply it to to your legs, face and arms for an even effect. It’s a life saver!

Hydrate Hair & Skin

With all the heat and styling tools we’ve been using all summer, our hair is always left looking dull in winter. The key secret is hydration, ladies. A weekly deep conditioning session with oil or cream will help restore that lushness and shine to your hair.

When it comes to skin, it’s no big difference. Apply moisturizer daily, exfoliate weekly and have a facial monthly and you won’t even need foundation. Also, don’t forget drinking lots and lots of water!

UPDATE YOUR MAKEUP KIT



You know this is a step you always wanted to take. Hit a cosmetics counter and find all the stuff that is missing in your makeup. Highlighter, bronzer, loose powder, contour; if you don’t have any of these make sure to check them. Also, upgrading some of your old essentials won’t harm!

STYLE FOR SUCCESS



Now, let’s talk fashion. You don’t have to spend a fortune on a wardrobe makeover. The simple fashion tips we’re about to give you is a case in point. First, pick the right size of bra and undergarment. This is a game changer!



Second, turn your summer clothes to fall clothes by simply adding cardigans, scarves, jackets and boots to style every outfit.



They are all tried and true!











