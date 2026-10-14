A new partnership with Street Level is bringing electric bikes and next-generation delivery boxes to the streets of Egypt.

Delivery is changing, and noon Minutes is putting that change on the streets.

Through an exclusive partnership, noon Minutes and Street Level are reimagining the quick-delivery experience with electric bikes and smart, connected delivery boxes, powered by Street Level’s technology platform developed in Egypt.

The shift is more than a visual update. It reflects a broader move toward making last-mile delivery smarter, more modern, and more technology-driven.

From traditional bikes to electric mobility

At the heart of the new fleet are electric delivery bikes, bringing electric mobility into noon Minutes’ operations and giving the familiar quick-delivery bike a more modern role on the streets.

But the transformation doesn’t stop at the ride itself.