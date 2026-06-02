Dubai, UAE / Amman, Jordan – Front Row Productions and Bounce Productions have unveiled the first teaser poster for BOOMAH, the highly anticipated new feature film from acclaimed Jordanian filmmaker Zaid Abu Hamdan, while announcing that the film will celebrate its World Premiere at this year’s Shanghai International Film Festival.

The premiere marks the beginning of BOOMAH’s international festival journey ahead of its theatrical release, introducing global audiences to a raw, emotionally charged crime thriller about survival, motherhood and the people society leaves behind.