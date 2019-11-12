Ever wanted to just book a one-way ticket to Italy? Don’t worry, we’ve all been there, which is why we’re excited to announce that Italy is coming over to you through Bullona Milano’s first out-of-Milan establishment sooner than you think at the Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza!

Bullona Is Actually A Big Deal and Here’s Why

It’s not every day that you get to wake up and surround yourself with the cosmopolitan airs that this now-international hotspot will bring us in a one of a kind experience.

A staple of the contemporary Italian experience, Bullona is certain to revive the lavishness and glamor the social scene severely needs like it has never been done before.

Other than the fact that Bullona Cairo is an unmissable elite exclusive, we’ve also heard a number of good things about this social hotspot, whose original branch in Milan was so in vogue it was the number one celebrity site.

In terms of art, ambience, and architecture, Bullona’s determination to curate a glitzy experience for their guests, start to finish, is already paying off with an unmistakable quality coming first and foremost.

Don’t believe it? You will after hearing that the artists chosen to work on Bullona Cairo are Fabio Viale and Michele D’Agostino, two renowned figures in contemporary Italian art.

Of the other hints thrown our way, we’ve also heard rumors of an experienced foreign staff joining Bullona Cairo directly from headquarters, once again proving themselves the best in the hosting game.

As the popular saying goes, if you can’t go to Milan, Milan will come to you, so free up your calendars!

Bullona Cairo will open its doors soon at the Four Seasons Cairo Hotel, adding to the city’s ever-growing nightlife scene. Watch out for reservations.

