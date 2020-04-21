The world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand realme launched its much-awaited set of offerings to the Egyptian market – realme 6 and realme 6 Pro smartphones. Both realme 6 and realme 6 Pro are powered by 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display, 64MP AI Quad Camera, 30W Flash Charge (100% Charge in 60 mins) and realme UI which are based on Android 10 with new features.

realme 6 series delivers sharp cameras and strong flagship shooting capabilities – building on the success of realme’s number series that had reached 18 million loyal users. On top of the launch of these two powerful devices, realme will be launching its newest Buds Air, the True Wireless, Real Seamless.

To include the Egyptian youth in exploring their creativity, realme decided to start a photography competition to give a chance for every mobile user to share their passion for photography using their smartphone camera features.

The competition will commence on the 24th of April until the 11th of May 2020 following the @realmeegypt Instagram account, which will include 3 phases each abiding a different theme. At the end of the competition, there will be 3 winners, and the grand prize will be announced on May 14th.

The prize will include realme 6 phones and a grand prize of 10000EGP.