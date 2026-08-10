Her Excellency Reem BinKaram, Director General of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council since 2015, leads the council’s strategic efforts to empower craftswomen and strengthen the presence of Emirati crafts locally and internationally.

With more than 15 years of experience across government and social development, BinKaram has contributed to positioning Emirati craft as a contemporary practice that bridges heritage and innovation, while expanding Irthi’s partnerships, training and production programs, and presence at major global platforms including Milan Design Week, Maison&Objet in Paris, and Design Miami.