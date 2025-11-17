Rology is an AI-powered teleradiology platform that automates X-ray report generation through a dynamic system that mimics clinical reasoning

Meta has concluded the AMET AI Summit, a two-day event in Dubai bringing together government leaders, alongside startups, academics, industry experts, and Meta partners from across Africa, the Middle East, and Türkiye. The summit showcased the region’s growing AI innovation ecosystem and culminated in the announcement of the $100,000 grand prize winner of the AMET AI Accelerator Pitch Competition, which celebrates startups creating impactful, locally relevant AI solutions addressing key challenges in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, public services, and safety.