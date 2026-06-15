Cairo, Egypt, 15 June 2026 – In a landmark strategic move set to reshape the investment landscape, automotive manufacturing sector, and the localization of smart mobility technologies in Egypt and the region, Ezz Elarab Elsewedy Investments (ESI) announced the launch of ROX ESI Egypt through a strategic partnership with ROX, the global AI technology company with presence in more than 40 countries worldwide. Through ROX ESI Egypt, ROX is entering Egypt as a strategic partner and shareholder for the first time, reflecting the country’s growing importance within the company’s regional and global expansion plans.