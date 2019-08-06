We really do get the hassle of trying to buy a swimsuit in order to be summer ready! Especially if we lose track of time and suddenly discover that we don’t have any to actually buy one before traveling to our beach destination.

If you can relate to this and feel worried about being low on swimsuits and short on time for your vacation; here are the top 7 online stores for dashing affordable bikinis and one-pieces.

However, while most of those stores do have some immediate purchases that take up to four delivery days maximum, they also have many styles that are shipped in TWO WEEKS. So, don’t forget to ask for the available immediate purchases!

#1 So Seductive

This store has a lot of really awesome swimsuits. From the colorful bikinis to the stylish swimsuits; their Instagram page is a RIDE on its own!

#2 We Vibe

We Vibe doesn’t only have a really nice swimsuits collection, the online shop also sells some really cool accessories and super affordable chic outfits!

#3 Shopping Online 45

This online shop has every kind of swimsuit you would imagine. Any new and trendy style is on their page; take a look for yourself!

#4 Modelita Boutique

Modelita is a place where everything you want exists. The online shop doesn’t only have an outstanding collection of swimsuits, they also offer many discounts and sell some really cool dresses.

#5 Jessy’s Fashion

Just like the rest on the list, Jessy’s fashion has too many nice swimsuits, but not all of them are for immediate purchase. However, the ones that are currently available are very cute. And they also sell some beautiful cover ups!

#6 Rosebud

The online boutique has a beautiful collection. And they do so many end-of-season clearances. If you’re someone who’s into the new hot and trendy bikinis, you definitely need to check Rosebud’s page out!

#7 La Lukka

This online store is honestly such a treat! Especially for those in a hurry. ALL their products/swimsuits are for immediate purchase and the order takes up to TWO days. Life saver, isn’t it? Not to mention that their collection is so pretty!

Happy shopping/swimming everyone! Once again, when contacting the Instagram Pages to get your really cool swimsuits; don’t forget to ask for the immediate purchases if you’re in a rush. That’s unless you aren’t traveling for another two weeks, of course!