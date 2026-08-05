

CAIRO, Egypt – Safir Hotel Cairo has announced the launch of its new wedding packages, offering couples a collection of elegant venues, tailored dining experiences, and dedicated planning services designed to create memorable celebrations in the heart of Cairo.

Whether hosting an intimate gathering or a grand reception, couples can choose from a selection of versatile event spaces, each complemented by the hotel’s renowned hospitality and personalized service.

The Crystal Ballroom accommodates up to 250 guests, providing an elegant setting for large wedding receptions and formal celebrations.

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