While some uptight peeps always claim that phone photography killed “real photography“, we’re here to debunk this myth! We truly believe phones are expanding the definition of photography, and everyone can now get the chance to experiment with photography at ease.
Phone companies like Samsung are starting to create mobile phones that are both affordable and support great cameras where you can take a road trip with a couple of friends, and snap the best pictures.
From selfies to group photos, and even landscapes, all with a budget-friendly phone – like the Samsung A7 2018, and A9 – and this is exactly what they did with some familiar faces.
Samsung gathered some of our favorites young celebrities and influencers for a three-day trip to Marsa Alam, where they got to share with their followers the beauty of the city.
Marsa Alam is one of those forgotten destinations, due to the fact that it’s at the edge of Egypt, and while it will, in fact, take you a bit of time to reach, it truly is worth the distance.
What was great about this trip is the fact that people on board were diverse, and from all walks of life, yet they shared a common love for adventure.
The trip included Media Person and Radio Host Sherif Nour Eldin, Content Creators Nour Kabakebe and Razem Youssef. Life Coach Ismail Kassem, Models and actresses like Malak Badawi, Miral Micheal and Georgina Tawaf, Foodies The Terzibashians, aka The Cairo Foodie Couple, Entrepreneurs Norshek Fawzy and Nabil Rostom as well as Travel Photographer Coucla Refaat who was in her wheelhouse with the trip.