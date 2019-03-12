At the beginning of March; the College Board officially announced the cancellation of the SAT exam in all of Egypt, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia.

The Scholastic Aptitude Test are widely required tests for university and scholarship admissions. And they are VERY timely; because they’re only done three times a year.

This year’s first time was supposed to be held on March 9th. However, it was called off on very short notice and registered students ended up not taking the test. Which will definitely – if it didn’t already – affect admissions’ deadlines.

Addionely, students who were retaking the SAT for bettering up their scores for a certain scholarship/internship, especially abroad; will have definitely already missed the chance.

Moreover, the nearest time in which this test could be taken is in May. Which, again, will definitely be passed many crucial deadlines.

On the other hand, there are major talks surrounding the mysterious reasons for the sudden cancellation. The phrase commonly used is “test security matters”. Meaning that, according to reports, the tests are actually sold outside of the United States; in the mentioned countries, including Egypt.

Furthermore, so far; no one has any idea whether or not the test is rescheduled or canceled for good. Also, we still don’t know the destiny of the remaining SATs of the year, nor how the registered students dealt with the matter.

What do you guys think of this? Is this another Thanaweya Amma leak case? What’s the destiny of the students who should’ve taken the test for crucial deadlines?