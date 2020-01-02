If you’ve ever seen films like The Devil Wears Prada, you’ll know that there is a perk or two in working for magazines. Today, we got one of those perks in our office—an exclusive chance to try Danone’s new Hipro protein shake! And, actually, we really loved the product. No, we really loved it so much we actually decided to give you our own honest review about it!

At this point, I’ll have to be honest with you. I haven’t been much of a gym-goer for a while. If you go regularly, you’ll understand. Trying to squeeze gym time in when you’re on the job will cost one of either: your energy and productivity at work or your energy and productivity at the gym.

And how does all of this tie into the Hipro review? Well, trying Hipro has actually kept me energized for a good chunk of the day. I’m not even exaggerating when I say I walked an extra mile that day!

So, why am I as a not-so-regular gym-goer heavily recommending Hipro to all of you reading this?

Well, for one thing, it actually tastes like something you’d want to drink.

It’s the world’s worst-kept secret that protein shakes aren’t the tastiest thing on the planet and anyone who tells you differently is telling you a bold-faced lie. Hipro, though, isn’t like a regular protein shake; it’s a cool protein shake.

The flavors are actually there to make the drink itself as appetizing as it healthy. Personally, I enjoyed the strawberry flavor but vanilla was great too.

You literally do nothing but drink it

If you’re a procrastinator like I am, you’re going to love Hipro because it doesn’t make you do any work at all. You buy the bottle and you drink it. That’s it, no hassle at all!

You don’t have to start the old journey and go to the kitchen to get the water and the powder and try to mix it all up without putting too much or too little of something. We don’t have the flying cars yet, but we do have protein shake innovation right here.

Buying Hipro means you’ll save up

If you’re a regular gym-goer, you already know that buying a protein shake here will mean you will be spending big time. Most protein shakes are on the pricey side with brands like Dymatize ISO 100 costing EGP 1260 and Optimum Nutrition Isolate 5lbs costing around EGP 1347.

Can you guess how much Hipro costs, though? Only EGP 20! How is that for very, very, very affordable?

If you’re a gym freak and can’t live without technicalities, don’t worry, we didn’t forget.

Hipro is a protein shake to the core, with 20g of whey protein, 0% added sugar, 1.5% fat, and 4.9g BCAA to boot.

Danone’s Hipro is also a certified sponsor to the NFL and the Australian Olympic team. It will change your gym experience; trust us on this!