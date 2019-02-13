The Nile Ritz-Carlton is introducing “Sea to Table” concept to the hotel’s favorite dining destination, Bab El-Sharq. Chef De Cuisine Nasib Abdo and his team present delightful seafood nights, bringing crisp experiences to the dining tables of Bab El-Sharq every Tuesday and Thursday night.

With a delectable spread that will tempt the palates of all seafood fans, the culinary team hosts a seafood extravaganza, where diners can pick whatever fresh fish and salt water delicacies caught from the Mediterranean Sea. The culinary team travels weekly to the famous Alexandria seafood market “Halaet El Samak” to buy fresh seafood directly from local fisherman to serve as “catch of the day”. Cooked to perfection, guests will enjoy their favorite cooking preparation method from baked, grilled to fried, that will ensure an unforgettable seafood lovers’ experience.

Featuring contemporary and classic seafood preparations that are both sophisticated and tasteful, with excellent service and a boasting open kitchen, Bab El-Sharq offers a unique and memorable dining experience in the heart of downtown Cairo.

To further amplify the warm, inviting atmosphere; the outdoor dining venue enjoys a simple yet elegant ambiance, with lush gardens and opulent Egyptian museum views paired with exciting performances of renowned belly dancer “Amy Sultan”. The overall atmosphere paired with the “Sea to Table” concept, is guaranteed to create a memorable set of experiences for guests to indulge in with family and friends.