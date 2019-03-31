Last night, the world celebrated Earth Hour by turning off the lights and going dark for an entire hour as a symbol of being one with nature and to raise awareness about energy consumption.

Egypt did not miss out on this honorable celebration and honored Earth by turning off all the lights from 08:30 pm to 9:30 pm in several places across the country.

Here’s how Egypt joined 188 other countries in celebrating the 12th annual Hearth Hour on Saturday, March 30th, 2019:

The Administrative Capital

Egypt’s new Administrative Capital was chosen as this year’s starting point for Earth Hour in Egypt. And for full 60 minutes, darkness fell on the city’s developing countries, Mosque, and church.

Egypt’s landmarks

Egypt’s iconic landmarks and historical sites did not miss out on the celebration as well. From Giza’s Pyramids, Sphinx to Salah El Din Citadel, The Cairo Tower, to Alexandria’ Bibliotheca, and Qaitbay citadel, all went lights-free to promote the importance of environmental awareness.

Upper Egypt

The source of life in Egypt, Upper Egypt including Luxor, Aswan, Sohag, and El Minya all participated as well in this symbolic event.

Parades were made inviting people to turn off their lights across the cities and lights were turned in all historical sights and temples. Several candle-lightening events were even held in Sohag and Luxor as a gesture and initiative to shed light on the importance of rationalizing consumption and the threats of climate change.

Other Egyptian governorates like Qalyubia, Gharbeya, and Sinai also celebrated Earth Hour by turning their lights off for 60 minutes from 8:30 to 9:30 pm. Numerous hotels across Egypt also took part in this honorable universal gesture by completely turning off their lights at the exact time, and for the entire hour.

Some even had prior campaigns to encourage to citizens to participate, and educate them about the importance of Earth Hour. And some of those campaigns were extremely successful that some cities went completely black throughout the entire hour.

Why is Earth Hour Important?

This year’s hour marks the 12th annual anniversary worldwide, and the tenth year for Egypt to participate in this global awareness initiative.

According to Egypt’s Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad, this initiative saves about 2,000 megawatts equivalent to the burning of 400 tons of oil, which results in the emission of about 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide gas.

Which we don’t need to tell you, drastically adds to the already dangerous climate change problem.

We are happy to see Egypt participating, and more and more Egyptians getting on board with this great, and crucially needed gesture. We hope next year’s Egyptian celebration includes even more people.

What about you? Tell us in the comments how you celebrated Earth Hour?