The horror continues, An Egyptian man was just stabbed to death while trying to protect a woman from sexual harassment in a district of southern Cairo, Ahram Online reports.

Sayed Taha, 36 years old, saw a man trying to sexually assault a female passerby right in the middle of the street. So he came to her rescue and tried to fend off the harasser.

This resulted in the two men engaging in a physical fight which ended in the harasser stabbing Taha to death!

…

The harasser\murderer was arrested by the police forces after receiving a report on the incident Tuesday night and is supposed to be sent to the public prosecution office for the investigations to continue.

This incident is not only horrifying, but it is also painfully familiar. This is not the first time a man is cold-bloodedly murdered for trying to defend a woman and protect her from being sexually harassed.

The last time this happened, people sympathized with the killer and tried to justify his actions and sugarcoat the facts. The same thing happens every day with most harassment cases.

People will deliberately go out of their way to mask the horrible facts and dumb it down so they could easily turn the other cheek and avoid fixing the issue.

Despite the fact that legal measures have been taken to fight sexual harassment in the last few years, not much change can actually be seen in the streets.

Because until we start changing our whole attitude toward this life-threatening and vicious issue, nothing will change and Taha will not be the last victim to lose his life because of it.

Taha died for an honorable cause and forever will be remembered as a hero who didn’t turn a blind eye when someone else needed him.

It is our turn to honor Taha by taking his death and what he died for seriously and taking every mean possible to make sure he didn’t die for nothing.