So apart from all the fun and red carpet glam that took place on the opening night of El Gouna Film Festival, a lot of drama also followed. One incident that we deliberately refrained from commenting on is that of Mohamed El Sharnouby.

HOWEVER, when things took a positive turn and Sharnouby did actually plead guilty, we felt the urge to encourage this sort of behaviour, especially since it’s quite rare among stars!

If you haven’t been following all the gossip from El Gouna, here’s a quick recap.

In an interview with Lamis El Hadidy, Sharnouby was asked about how his new bride handled his fame and all the fans, a question he answered by saying that she’s very understanding of his situation since she too works in the media.

So what? You might ask. Well, it was his poor choice of words that got the best of him really. He said and we quote: “She’s not as jealous or suspicious about my work as an MSA Mass Comm student would be”, again given her media background.

The thing that many felt was an inappropriate and extremely rude thing to say. Since he’s basically dragging an entire university, student body and faculty members, to the mud. Which we feel is fair, but we also believe in slips.

Hours later, faculty members of the university in question started posting angry letters to Sharnouby’s social media accounts wondering why they were suddenly attacked by the star. And, before things got out of hand, Sharnouby apologized and explained that he meant no offense.

This is everything. We are well aware that stars are humans who make mistakes. BUT, they should also be humans who own up to their actions.

There’s no shame in it; red carpets and interviews can be nerve-wracking yet they remain part of your job. So the least you can do when things go wrong is simply apologize.

Bravo Sharnouby, hopefully, others will follow your lead!