Sheraton Soma Bay, one of the Red Sea’s most
distinguished five-star resorts, is proud to announce the appointment of Lamia Assem
as its new Director of Marketing. With over 30 years of extensive experience in the
luxury hospitality industry, Assem brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision
gained from leadership roles across globally renowned hotel brands including Hyatt,
Marriott, Accor, and Starwood Hotels & Resorts.
Throughout her distinguished career, Lamia Assem has held senior marketing and
communications positions that have shaped brand growth and strengthened market
presence across multiple destinations in the Middle East and North Africa. Her deep
understanding of brand positioning, digital strategy, and luxury travel trends has
consistently driven performance, elevated guest engagement, and built lasting
partnerships within the global tourism community.