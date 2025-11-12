Sheraton Soma Bay, one of the Red Sea’s most

distinguished five-star resorts, is proud to announce the appointment of Lamia Assem

as its new Director of Marketing. With over 30 years of extensive experience in the

luxury hospitality industry, Assem brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision

gained from leadership roles across globally renowned hotel brands including Hyatt,

Marriott, Accor, and Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

Throughout her distinguished career, Lamia Assem has held senior marketing and

communications positions that have shaped brand growth and strengthened market

presence across multiple destinations in the Middle East and North Africa. Her deep

understanding of brand positioning, digital strategy, and luxury travel trends has

consistently driven performance, elevated guest engagement, and built lasting

partnerships within the global tourism community.