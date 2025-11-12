In celebration of Marriott Global Customer Appreciation Week, the Sheraton Soma Bay

Sales and Marketing Team joined Marriott Hotels and Resorts across Egypt in

expressing heartfelt gratitude to their valued customers and partners.

The week commenced with an inspiring celebration at the Marriott Mena House Hotel,

where Marriott teams from across the country gathered under the iconic backdrop of the

Pyramids of Giza to kick off the global initiative. The event highlighted Marriott’s

unwavering commitment to strengthening relationships, recognizing loyal clients, and

celebrating the people who make the brand’s success possible.