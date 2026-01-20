Soma Bay, Egypt — Sheraton Soma Bay Resort is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Egyptian Gender Equality Seal (EGES) during a distinguished ceremonial event attended by Counselor Amal Ammar, President of the National Council for Women. This prestigious recognition reflects the resort’s genuine and ongoing commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women within the workplace. The EGES award highlights Sheraton Soma Bay’s dedication to creating an inclusive, fair, and supportive work environment where equal opportunities are embedded in daily practices and long-term strategies.