Sheraton Soma Bay Resort proudly announced
the successful launch of “Hit and Be Fit”, a dynamic wellness initiative introduced by the
HR Business Council Egypt to promote associate well-being and encourage a healthier,
more active lifestyle. The full-day event featured a rich program of fitness sessions,
energizing group activities, and wellness-focused experiences designed to inspire
participants to embrace healthy living.
Organized by Sheraton Soma Bay Resort in collaboration with Sheraton Miramar El
Gouna and Hurghada Marriott Resort, the initiative brought together associates from
across the region, reinforcing Marriott International’s ongoing commitment to employee
wellness and engagement. In addition, several of Sheraton Soma Bay Resort’s valued
guests joined the activities, adding a vibrant and inclusive community spirit to the day.