Sheraton Soma Bay Resort proudly announced

the successful launch of “Hit and Be Fit”, a dynamic wellness initiative introduced by the

HR Business Council Egypt to promote associate well-being and encourage a healthier,

more active lifestyle. The full-day event featured a rich program of fitness sessions,

energizing group activities, and wellness-focused experiences designed to inspire

participants to embrace healthy living.

Organized by Sheraton Soma Bay Resort in collaboration with Sheraton Miramar El

Gouna and Hurghada Marriott Resort, the initiative brought together associates from

across the region, reinforcing Marriott International’s ongoing commitment to employee

wellness and engagement. In addition, several of Sheraton Soma Bay Resort’s valued

guests joined the activities, adding a vibrant and inclusive community spirit to the day.