Sheraton Soma Bay Resort is delighted to announce the appointment of Chef Warren Moore as its new Executive Chef. Hailing from South Africa, Chef Warren brings with him a wealth of international experience, creative flair, and an unwavering passion for culinary excellence.

Chef Warren earned his Culinary Degree from the City and Guilds Culinary Institute, setting the foundation for a career that has spanned multiple continents and some of the world’s most renowned hospitality destinations.

Prior to joining Sheraton Soma Bay, Chef Warren served as Executive Chef at Jawakara Maldives, where he showcased exceptional leadership and innovative menu design, enhancing the resort’s gastronomic identity. His tenure with the Crown and Champa Resorts Group in the Maldives, where he spent seven years refining his craft across several luxury properties, further solidified his reputation as a culinary visionary.