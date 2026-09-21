Sheraton Soma Bay Resort welcomed a distinguished gathering of leading celebrities, artists and media personalities during Miss Elite World 2026, bringing international glamour and attention to Egypt’s Red Sea. The event featured an impressive jury led by iconic Egyptian superstar Yousra as Head of Jury, alongside prominent personalities including Tamer Habib, Tamer Hagras, Mahira Abdel Aziz and Yasmine Sarwat. The occasion was further elevated by the presence of celebrated stars and media personalities including Hala Sedki, Edward Fouad, Bossy Shalaby and Randa Gabr, while Lebanese singer Saad Ramadan added a musical highlight to the Miss Elite 2026 Grand Finale.