“She’s an attention seeker”, “he’s only doing it to attract looks” — these statements and many others have become a common fixture in our lives, don’t you think? What, with the growing technologies now, it just seems that about everyone around is an attention seeker waiting to be called out.

Quick question, though. Is wanting attention actually a bad thing? See, we all want that at some point.

To answer the short question above, we’ll tell you: no, wanting attention isn’t bad even if you’ve been made to think otherwise. In fact, you yourself want attention and seek to get it many, many times.

Although we don’t necessarily see it as attention-seeking, every time we engage in social media games and social media in general, we’re asking for attention. But that way of asking for attention is generally seen as positive because it is and it is acceptable, too.

Of course, you can also seek attention in a negative way through worrying tweets and statuses. And then there’s the attention-fishing through pointless outrageous-ness and acting out and various “hot takes” meant to start odd debates.

This last sort is the kind that irks people to the point of being perpetually off-put by anyone who seeks the most minimal form of attention. Just to be clear with you, we’re not telling you to muscle through your dislikes and accept behaviors that just don’t sit well with you.

The only thing we’re saying is there’s a reason behind all of that and it makes perfect sense.

You may feel like there’s no reason on this planet that warrants people being incredibly attention-seeking but there is. You also have to remember that nothing is ever bad all the way through, too.

See, wanting attention is perfectly natural and in fact, chances are if you say you don’t want attention then you’re not being a 100% truthful.

As social creatures, people simply love attention. We crave it for many reasons like wanting to be accepted and acknowledged or validated or loved.

We want to be seen, at the very least, even if we’re particular about the kind of attention we receive. And wanting to be seen doesn’t in any way make us immoral or abnormal; it just makes us human.

No one’s stopping you from making your own judgments. Just know no one does things without motive.