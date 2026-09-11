Some places are designed around the view. At Sholan Somabay, the view is where everything begins.

This September, Sholan welcomes residents as its homes are delivered and ready to move in, bringing a new residential community to the Somabay coastline. Set approximately 45 kilometres south of Hurghada, the development offers a quieter take on coastal living, built around the Red Sea, open spaces and a sense of privacy.

From studios and lofts to three-bedroom apartments and standalone villas, Sholan offers a range of homes to suit different ways of living, with every residence offering uninterrupted sea views. What they all share is a direct connection to the sea. Every residence comes with sea views, while elevated buildings, private outdoor spaces and carefully planned layouts make the coastline a constant part of everyday life.

A new shore has arrived in Somabay.

Beyond the homes, Sholan is designed to make the most of the setting. Residents have access to a private beach, gated surroundings, security, outdoor areas and pools, creating space for both slow mornings and long summer days. And when there is a reason to head out, Somabay’s marina, golf, restaurants, wellness and leisure experiences are all close by.

The design follows the same simple idea: nothing needs to be overdone. Contemporary architecture, quality materials, refined finishes and generous proportions create homes that feel polished without feeling excessive. It is a more relaxed interpretation of luxury, one that lets the sea and the surrounding landscape do much of the talking.

A Thoughtful Approach to Coastal Living

Sholan is the first project by Reside Developments in Somabay and its fourth development since the company was established in 2016. With six completed and ongoing projects across El Gouna, Somabay and New Cairo, Reside has built its portfolio around a more considered approach to development, focusing on design, quality, privacy and how people actually experience their homes.

That approach comes through clearly at Sholan. The community has a limited number of residences, allowing for a greater sense of privacy and a more intimate neighbourhood feel, while its waterfront setting gives residents something that cannot be replicated: the Red Sea right outside their window.

And now, it is ready.

With homes being delivered this September and a limited number of residences available for immediate move-in, Sholan is no longer something to look forward to. It is a place you can arrive at, settle into and make your own.