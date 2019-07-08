We invite you this July from 12th to 14th At the GrEEk Campus to attend The largest gathering for Middle East and North African (MENA) digital media professionals, which brings together thousands of online communications specialists, marketing and advertising agencies, freelancers, and entrepreneurs in a multi-day event loaded with informative talks, panel discussions, and social media case studies.

The event features expert presenters from Egypt, the MENA region, and the United States, sharing the latest social media trends and tools.

We began hosting Social Media Day Egypt in 2013 as a way to connect social media enthusiasts, professionals, entrepreneurs, and others to the latest online tools available.

This year, we are thrilled to celebrate our seventh annual Social Media Day in Egypt! With 13 different Tracks on 3 Parallel Stages; Tracks including Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain & Cryptocurrency, Augmented & Virtual Reality, Influencer Marketing, Video content, E-Commerce, Future of Publishing, Music Industry, Animation, Social Media & Society and more.

Social Media Day is organized by Oventure in partnership with the U.S Embassy.

Showing off Part of Speakers You’ll meet in Social Media Day this Year:

Amna El Shandawely giving an important talk about the journey ” from Dream to business”.

Injy Abou El So’oud performing her Program “El Sabdouk” Live.

Hassan Abouelrouss talking about Music Videos on Social Media.

Manal Negm Eldin talking about “Potential Growth of E-Commerce along with Consumer Behavior changes.

Miracle Nassif giving a talk about The Importance of Building your Personal Brand on Social Media.

Mazen Yassen talking about How to use Video in your Content Strategy to Grow your Brand, Blog or Business.

Hassan Gabr giving interesting Talk about how to build your personal brand where you work.

Daliah Galal “ Boss lady” Driving Music Bands Forward.