El Gouna Red Sea, the flagship year-round Red Sea town of Orascom Development Egypt, has announced the introduction of the CANOPY Villa, the latest signature residence within SIBA El Gouna, further expanding the community’s curated architectural collection and reinforcing its position as El Gouna’s most architecturally diverse residential neighborhood. Introduced earlier this year, SIBA El Gouna represents a new architectural chapter for El Gouna Red Sea one where architecture becomes the foundation of the living experience rather than simply the backdrop. Conceived as a design-led residential destination, SIBA brings together multiple internationally acclaimed architectural studios within a single masterplan, creating a curated collection of distinctive homes where every residence reflects its own unique design identity while contributing to one cohesive community.