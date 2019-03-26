On March 15, the Facebook page “Society problems” – which is known for helping people and collecting donations anonymously; was accused of Fraud.

What Happened?

It all started when the page ‘supposedly’ posted an anonymous request, on behalf of a young bride; who couldn’t financially cover the cost of her marriage.

Neither she nor her fiance had enough money to buy clothes, covers, washing machine or even the wedding gown. That was according to the bride’s ‘claims’.

Along with the request, there was a note from the admins that whoever would want to help could directly do it through the admin.

In the beginning, the whole comment section of the post was all positive vibes and kindness. Many people wanted to help, big time. And some actually did, in the end. But, again, they did directly through the page’s admins.

While this would sound really nice; that a lot of people wanted to lend the young bride money and help her get married. This was, unfortunately, NOT the case.

The Mix Up:

Turns out that there are TWO Facebook pages with the same name. One with over 2M followers and the other has around 400k.

What does this have to do with anything, may you ask? Well, shortly after the post wen viral and many people already donated; a woman ‘claiming’ she is the bride, commented on the post saying that the admin is, in fact, a fraud and have collected over 2M EGP using the girl’s conditions for his own benefit.

In addition to that, some screenshots were also published to prove the accusations.

That’s when people started attacking the page and spreading the world that it’s run by a bunch of frauds.

However, the wave of attack was directed at not one, but TWO pages; as we previously stated.

People were, and still are confused and mixed up between both Facebook pages, with the same name “Society Problems“. They even have the same layout and profile picture.

Furthermore, even though we, ourselves, are still mixed up and confused, until this moment. But one of the pages, the one with the 2M followers; have addressed the controversial accusations and posted evidence that they are NOT affiliated with the other fake one at all.

The admins even posted their full names, as well as the name of the organization responsible for the page, along with a screen recording that proves their innocence and the difference between both pages.

It’s also worth mentioning that the other ‘fake’ page has removed the original bride post, and anything related to the topic. That’s, again, according to the ‘claims’ of the other page that supposedly proved its innocence.

Additionely, when we investigated the 2M Followers page; we found that they usually post documents that prove and verifies that they’ve helped the people. And they also usually go live and talk to their followers.

The Bride is a Fraud?

There have been other talks about the bride herself being a fraud. And that she and her fiance did take the money, but it was all an act. Not just about the admin of the ‘still’ fake page.

However, all of that is just social media talk that we’re not entirely sure of.

The Worst thing about this situation:

Unfortunately, a lot of people have officially lost trust in these kinds of things. Including the ‘said original’ page. Meaning that the whole positive reaction and helping others anonymously thing won’t occur as much, at least not without solidified evidence and documents.

And sadly, such incident won’t just be affecting the ‘original’ page – if there is one- which really wants to help whoever in need. It will also have whoever wants to help in constant doubts. Additionely, it’ll definitely be the same for people who want to – even anonymously – ask for help. Fearing to be set up, either way.

Some sources are saying that legal actions are currently being taken against the frauds, but let’s wait and see what happens. Hoping for the best, for the sake of the people who needs help, and the kind ones who do.