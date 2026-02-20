From its very first episode, it was clear that Sohab El Ard isn’t just another TV drama. It’s a reflection of the painful reality in Gaza, one that still sadly exists until today, and one that this series only begins to uncover.

What we see on screen feels like a fragment of a much larger truth, making the weight of the story even heavier. Swipe left for a quick overview of the story that deserves a spot on your watch list.

Starring Menna Shalaby, Eyad Nassar, Tara Aboud, Kamel El Basha, and more, and directed by Peter Mimi, the series delivers performances that feel raw, honest, and deeply human. Every scene so far carries a sense of heaviness, supported by acting that doesn’t try to impress, but instead makes you emotionally invested.

Through Dr. Salma, we witness the crushing weight of responsibility and the instinct to help, even when the cost is unbearable. Through Nasser, we see the quiet struggle of a man trying to hold on to what remains of his family, his past, and his identity through giving a chance of life to Younis, his nephew.

Each character carries a different kind of pain, yet all their stories intersect in loss, resilience, and remembrance.

Sohab El Ard doesn’t offer easy answers or comforting resolutions. Instead, it serves as a reminder of stories that must not be forgotten, of wounds that are still open, and of realities that deserve to be seen and acknowledged. It’s a drama that sits heavily on the heart, not to overwhelm, but to remind us why remembering still matters.

Are you tuning in for its upcoming episodes?