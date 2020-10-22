Soma Bay, Egypt’s renowned coastal resort, hosted the 2020 Golf Tournament last week at The Cascades Golf Resort, one of the world’s top 10 golf destinations. With 100 Egyptian and international participants competing, the tournament lasted for two days and was a huge success.

The 2020 event is the 20th edition of the Soma Bay Golf Tournament, and as usual, was held in compliance with local golfing rules, as approved by R&A,

and was sponsored by the Egyptian Golf Association.

By the end of day two, and in a lavish closing event, ASDC CEO Ibrahim El Messiry announced the names of the 6 winning champions. And, they are as follows:

From division one (Handicap 0 – 12), Ahmed El Shalakany came in first place, Mohamed Abou El Fadel came in second and Ghassan Kabbani came in third.



From division two (Handicap 13 – 24), Hassan El Bustani came in first place, Angelina Gordienko came in second and Nabil Harazi came in third.

The golf course at The Cascades Golf Resort, Spa & Thalasso in Soma Bay is considered one of the first luxury golf courses in the Middle East. Exclusively designed by Gary Player, the course is fully qualified and equipped to host both local and international golf tournaments.



In 2019, the UK’s The Sun newspaper reported that Soma Bay is the ‘top spot’ for golfers to hold global championships, aided by the stunning Red Sea coastline, thus becoming a spectacular backdrop for players to perform better; “who may be tempted to crack their tee shot over the water in search of the green.”



“We seek to position Soma Bay as a leading destination for golf worldwide, not only with the presence of world-class golf courses but through upgrading the golf areas as well. In order to make golf go green, we use solar energy for seawater desalination in addition to applying smart irrigation systems to ensure minimum water consumption,” said CEO of ASDC, Ibrahim El Messiry.

Seeking to further strengthen its position as a destination for golf, Soma Bay announced that they have finished constructing a “LOBB + PARTNERS LIMITED” designed driving range that consists of two grass tees at both ends which can hold 30 golfers each; as well as two practice bunkers and eight target greens, in addition to undercover practice, which is grassed with Pure Dynasty Paspalum.

Congratulations are in order for the winning champions and hats off to Soma Bay, powered by Abou Soma Development Company, for pushing forward such crucial events to boost the economy and tourism.