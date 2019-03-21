In the spirit of “ideas worth spreading”, TED (Technology, Entertainment and Design) has created TEDx, a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.

TEDxMSAUniversity was founded in 2016 when TEDx Team Applications granted the TEDx licenses and listed the management student Menna Hany Farouk on their website as one of the official organizers in Egypt ( http://www.ted.com/profiles/ 5641541 ).

A team of brilliant MSA students believe that TEDxMSAUniversity’s vision

aims at shining the light on those ideas out there that are worthy of being heard those ideas will be shared with people in the hopes of inspiring them to do the same, as well as better themselves, their community, country and, yes you guessed it, ultimately the world.

TEDxMSAUniversity believe their mission is to spread knowledge and new ideas through organizing a series of TEDxMSAUniversity events while their speakers cover a spectrum of disciplines introducing ideas, positing solutions and applying them to our community for people to relate to we will create a community of bright minds to develop our country.

TEDxMSAUniversity did their first event in 2017 with the theme “Transcedence” bringing 10 speakers to MSA

And in 2018 with the theme “Errare” bringing 11 speakers to MSA

And in 2019 they’re doing their third main event with the theme “Opaque”which simply explains that Each person has a unique mind and a unique perception of the world. But which perception, of the seven billion Earth inhabitants’, represents the truth? This difference in minds, thoughts, way of living, and perception of existence is what makes it absolutely impossible to have a tangible truth.

Everyone believes that they know it all; that they have unraveled the secret behind everything, while, in fact, they have only a partial view of what it really is. Even after they have discovered their lack of knowledge, the problem still exists. While it is one thing to accept that you do not know a certain topic, it is another thing to not know of the ignorance you have towards it. Opaque tackles the idea of the unknown, the obscure, and the hidden. Our aim is to illuminate, if at least, part of the area that the light has never touched, thus, allowing the attendees to explore the knowledge that they never knew was out there.

They are bringing 10 speakers to MSA this year

1. Adam Abdelghaffar (Director)

2. Mariam Farag (Head of CSR at MBC Groups)

3. Riham Mohsen ( Nestle Marketing Manager)

4. Andrew Philip ( Supply Chain Manager Middle east and Africa-P&G)

5. Ingi Abou-Zeid (Drama Therapist/Actress)

6. Maged Farrag (Creative and Managing Director at 5dVR)

7. Ali Zweil (Founder of Chaino)

8. Farida Salem (Founder of EmpoWer Football academy)

9. Dr.Mahmoud Galal (Petroleum project planner)

10. Reham El-masry (Founder of Furnwish)

