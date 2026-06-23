While taking his family out by the Nile corniche in Banha, Haj Abdo was told by his granddaughter that she witnessed a man who wouldn’t stop harassing a woman nearby. Haj Abdo approached the harasser and demanded he stop his shameless act at once. In a fit of rage, the harasser attacked the senior citizen and was joined by others nearby, beating him with belts and white weapons until he collapsed on the ground.

The incident did not end there and escalated further when Haj Abdo’s sons intervened to save their father’s life. Despite their efforts, Haj Abdo eventually passed away. His sons were later taken to the hospital to be tended for their own wounds in the aftermath of the tragic attack.

No one should lose their life for standing up against harassment. What began as an act of kindness to protect another person from harm’s way ended in a heartbreaking tragedy, leaving a family mourning a loved one and a community grappling with shock and sorrow. Acts of compassion, courage, and decency should never be answered with violence.

Haj Abdo chose to do what many aspire to do when confronted with wrongdoing: step forward rather than walk away. His actions reflected a deep sense of responsibility toward others and a willingness to act when it mattered most. While the circumstances of his death are profoundly tragic, Haj Abdo’s actions remain a lasting example of courage, integrity, and selflessness.

The suspects involved in the incident have since been arrested and investigations are currently underway. As the legal process takes its due course, many continue to mourn Haj Abdo’s loss while hoping that justice will be served and accountability will follow.