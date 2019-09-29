El Gouna Film Festival (GFF) wasn’t just about gowns and tuxedos this year. Some celebrities took the opportunity to raise awareness for certain social causes that are close to their hearts. Those were the ones that really caught our eyes!

Karim Kassem: Kefaya Plastic

The uprising star Kareem Kassem chose to advocate the concept of “saving planet earth” from plastic pollution by wearing a recycled whale-shaped pin on his tuxedo.

The pin was made entirely from plastic waste by Zed Art Corner in collaboration with Black Duck designs. Seriously how cute was that gesture?

Kojak Studio & Rosaline El Bay: Recycling

The one of a kind Kojak and uprising actress Rosaline El Bay joined forces to support the ongoing cause of recycling. El Bay wore a gown completely designed from recycled materials; beautifully executed by Kojak Studio, Upfuse and Nilfurat. Don’t you just love it when fashion is for a cause?

Yasmine Ghaith: Breast Cancer Awareness

Yasmine Gaith surprised everyone when she attended the red carpet wearing a t-shirt. Yes, but it wasn’t merely for standing-out purposes, it was actually for a worthy cause.

Her shirt said “Our Scars Are Our pride” in an attempt to spotlight the positive body image cancer patients need to adopt and the world needs to accept!

That wasn’t it, she also displayed her latest jewelry line “YG” that resembles her own body scars. Now, how inspiring is that?

Both beautiful actresses Saba Mubarak and Sarah Abdelrahman supported their fellow star Yasmine Gaith in her quest of self acceptance.

By complementing their red carpet looks with pieces from Gaith’s jewelry line, they made sure the process of awareness to the cause was on the right track!

Amr Abed: Defying Norms

Amr Abed decided to break the tradition of the red carpet tuxedos and decided to take a completely different, yet fun path.

In a statement of supporting authenticity, the star collaborated with Paz.Cairo to create his Egyptian Mamluki Kaftan. You’re doing great Amr Abed!

Years ago, the dream of socially conscious fashion seemed like a far fetched aspiration. Now, we couldn’t be more glad it finally found its time in Egypt!