Ramadan 2025 brought diverse series that kept us debating and glued to our screens every day after iftar. From light comedies that offered effortless laughter to powerful dramas, there was a long list to choose from last season.

From Hesham Maged as a forensic scientist who finds himself in hilarious situations to Amina Khalil standing firm against all odds while overcoming her own childhood traumas, both actors entertained us, impressed us, and delivered exceptional performances. Their names are among the many talents who are absent from the Ramadan 2026 drama marathon.

Mona Zaki

Hesham Maged

Amina Khalil

Ahmed Elsaadany

Yasmina El Abd

Mohamed Shahin

Mayan El Sayed

Akram Hosny

Gihan ElShamashergy

Asmaa Galal

Who do you want to see return next Ramadan?