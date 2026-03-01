Ramadan 2025 brought diverse series that kept us debating and glued to our screens every day after iftar. From light comedies that offered effortless laughter to powerful dramas, there was a long list to choose from last season.
From Hesham Maged as a forensic scientist who finds himself in hilarious situations to Amina Khalil standing firm against all odds while overcoming her own childhood traumas, both actors entertained us, impressed us, and delivered exceptional performances. Their names are among the many talents who are absent from the Ramadan 2026 drama marathon.
Mona Zaki
Hesham Maged
Amina Khalil
Ahmed Elsaadany
Yasmina El Abd
Mohamed Shahin
Mayan El Sayed
Akram Hosny
Gihan ElShamashergy
Asmaa Galal
Who do you want to see return next Ramadan?