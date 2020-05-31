Online concerts are no news, most stars opted for the virtual no-audience musical experience ever since the Coronavirus outbreak. But during Eid El Fitr 2020, the online concerts were definitely something else. So, let’s review them together!

Mohamed Mounir

A Crowned King, indeed.

It’s safe to say, Mohamed Mounir won the game fair and square. El King, gave a grand performance -with a modest setting at his own garden- that made us all stick to our screens the entire hour. Talk about musical SUPREMACY!

Angham

Sublime.

Angham’s concert was another nostalgia gone right. The superstar performed at the Light and Sound venue and boy what an experience we had! Some things never get old and Angham is the living proof to that.

Tamer Hosny

الصوره دي بالنسبالي مش صوره طبيعيه و هتعدي لأ ، و فعلاً كان حلم منذ طفولتي أن أغني أمامه و كنت أكتفي بالتصوير أمام الهرم فقط و ظّل الحلم محفور في قلبي و وجداني حتى حققته الحمدلله شكراً مصر شكراً شعب مصر شكراً كل جماهير الوطن العربي شكراً للعرب المغتربين و الجماهير الأجنبيه اللي تابعتني و تابعت أعمالي و لغتي العربيه رغم عدم فهمهم لها بشكر كل الشكر الشركه المُتحده للخدمات الإعلاميه و شركة we و إدارة zed park و شركة تذكرتي و بشكر كل من أشرف على إخراج الحفل بهذا الشكل الراقي المخرج الكبير هاني لطفي و أ/ عمرو عاكف و شركته الخارقه و المنتير الرائع / محمد فؤاد و المُعد الكبير مصطفي احمد و مدير التصوير الكبير أ/ مارك عوني و مهندس الديكور الراقي أ/احمد عباس و مهندس الإضاءه الرائع حامد عرفه و المهندس المتميز عماد نبيل و شركته الكبيره للصوتيات و شكر خااااااص جداً لصاحب النقله النوعيه و الفنيه العظيمه في هندسة الصوت اللي وصل بيها لأعلى جوده ممكن تحصل في تاريخنا الفني المهندس المصري المذهل ((ياسر أنور ))و كل الشكر للمهندس المبدع أحمد عبد القادر شكر خاص للموهوب جداً الملحن و الموزع و مهندس صوت TH studio عبد الرحمن شوقي و فريق عملي الغالي الحبيب و فرقتي الموسيقيه الأساتذه الكبار واصدقاء العمر، شكراً اخي الاكبر حسام حسني شكراً شركة TH شكراً تامر يحيى / رامي مسعد / هاله عمر على مجهودهم الخارق كل الشكر للأستاذ تامرمرسي اللي أمتع المصريين السنه دي بكل المعاني شكراً بلدي مصر أم الدنيا على هذا الشرف العظيم

SENSATIONAL.

Tamer Hosny is known for giving killer live performances and this Eid concert was just the reminder we all needed. Whether you’re a fan or not, you can’t argue he wasn’t on fire that night at the Pyramids, right?

Wegz X Marawan Moussa

Beginning of a new era

You don’t have to be a die-hard trap fan to realize and admit that trap music is presenting a fresh new take on the scene and honestly, we’re here for it. Case in point, Wegz and Marawan Moussa’s live Eid concert.

Despite not being the best, for some technical issues and performers’ energy, we were ALL EARS!

So, which live performance did you like the best?

