Rarely do we stumble upon a book that we feel will truly make a difference in the world. Startup Arabia, which is an intriguing collage of real stories of tech entrepreneurs in the Middle East, is one of those books.

Amir Hegazi spoke to some brilliant minds and brought us their equally brilliant background stories and how they were able to reach where they are now.

Starting with the obvious, who’s the author of this book?

About Amir Hegazi

Amir Hegazi is a life-long entrepreneur, with over 15 years of startup, tech, E-commerce and digital media experience. He is the Managing Partner of intoMENA Group, a consulting firm that helps international companies do business in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA).

Amir was the Director of Marketplace at Souq.com, the region’s largest E-commerce platform, where he helped build its marketplace from the ground up to account for sizable portion of overall sales volume.

Amir is also one of the early pioneers of digital media in the region, having launched the largest online TV network in the Arab world at companies as such JumpTV and Talfazat.

Why is this book important?

The book starts with a brief about what Hegazi’s vision and his beginnings with struggling as an entrepreneur, setting the narrative to talk with the stars of the startup scene.

Hegazi’s probing questions tackle common struggles facing young tech entrepreneurs, especially in the Middle East.

The stories are told in-depth, illustrating the successes and failures faced by these brilliant people before they would be able to enjoy their cumulative success.

Startup Arabia gives a collective insight on the most challenging events that usually face the Arabian entrepreneur. Not only that, it also depicts the failures that these entrepreneurs had to go through in order to reach their big break.

Each story in the book is a well-driven and narrated interview that presents the success stories of prominent names in the past 10 years in the field of startups and entrepreneurship.

The Stories Shared:

Startup Arabia shares the stories of the Middle East’s biggest startup success stories.

The book shares stories of the following business people:

Samih Toukan, Co-Founder of Souq.com Mona Ataya, Founder of Mumzworld.com Mudassir Sheikha, Co-Founder and CEO of Careem Omar Soudodi, Co-Founder and CEO of PAYFORT Maaz Sheikh, Co-Founder of Starz Play Delphine Edde, Co-Founder and Publishing Director of Diwanee Idriss Al Rifai, Founder of Fetcher Kunal Kapoor, Founder of The Luxury Closet Bana Shomali, Co-Founder of ServiceMarket Elie Habib, Co-Founder of Anghami Omar Gabr, Co-Founder of Instabug Muhammad Chibib, CEO of Tajawal and Almosafer Sara Alemzadeh, Co-Founder of Designer-24 Jon Richards, CEO and Co-Founder of yallacompare Fouad Jeryes, Co-Founder of cashbasha Khalil Shadid, Co-Founder of Reserveout Mai Medhat, Co-Founder of Eventtus Amir Barsoum, Co-Founder of Vezeeta Abdulaziz Al Loughani, Co-Founder of Talabat.com Niama El Bassunie, CEO and Co-Founder at WaystoCap Zain Alabdin Tawfiq, Co-Founder of Sarahah Philip Bahoshy, Founder of MAGNiTT

Each of the 22 businessmen and women in the book come from different walks of life but they share, passion, ambition, perseverance, and sheer will to change the world with their work.

In the end, it summarized the life motto of these brilliant mindsets in order to pass on their legacy to the young, aspiring entrepreneurs.

Debunking the “Success Formula”:

The sheer edge of Startup Arabia is that it didn’t promote the trend of a Success Formula; as a matter of fact, the stories in the book did exhibit that there is no such thing.

For your startup to succeed, the most important thing is to be armed with passion and a vision for the road that you are willing to traverse.

Whether you are starting a new business or not, Startup Arabia is an insightful, must-read. The book will change how you view success and failure and how to work and adapt to it.

You will know that you aren’t alone in this struggle and that others have walked these paths just like you. You just need to learn from their stories to inspire you in your own path.

Order Startup Arabia through their website https://www.startuparabiabook.com/