If you are a Red Sea lover, then you probably still have a soft spot for Hurghada. However, through the years, other destinations rose to the top and made us slightly forget about the good old Hurghada. With that said, Hurghada has been making a strong come back, thanks to various hotels and resorts giving their guests the ultimate holiday experience. One of those resorts is Steigenberger ALDAU Resort; the complex resort of three accomplished hotels complementing each other and specially designed to serve different audiences according to the diversity of preferences. Marking it as our definition of the ultimate Red Sea experience!

The luxurious addition to ALDAU Development in Egypt is set at nothing but the perfect location. Given the fact that Hurghada is not just for summer, the warm weather there happens to last all year long, making it favored at all times.

Not to mention, the sapphire sea is considered to be one of the biggest international destinations for diving fans and culture enthusiasts.

But with all of that said, there are various places in Egypt that still have amazing seas and amazing weather. So what makes Steigenberger ALDAU Resort special? It’s the refined touch of hospitality to the marvelous city.

So, let’s dive straight to the fun and learn how you will find there everything you need at Steigenberger ALDAU Resort.

The mega Resort, features THREE 5-star deluxe hotels inside. Yes, that’s triple the fun!

Starting with the beach hotel; at Steigenberger ALDAU Beach Hotel, you will be getting nothing but over-the-top accommodation. With excellent services, six different cuisines, 3 bars, get ready for some serious pampering!

Now if you’re more of an active kind of traveler, Steigenberger Aqua Magic the place for you! The hotel is equipped with 5 swimming pools, water slides, and a lazy river. Not to mention, the aqua park, of course. This means, you could enjoy a nice bathing session, while the kids have some water fun of their own.

The Aqua Magic also offers 24-hour dining services of local and Italian cuisines and also bars to indulge in when it’s night time.

Note, Magic sky, is the rooftop spot you want to head to at sunset for some tranquility.

If you’re a bohemian looking to spend a soothing yet exhilarating vacation, this one is definitely for you. Steigenberger Pure Lifestyle, the third and final is where a modern styled all-suites and all-white extravaganza awaits you. A haven for adults that is designed to give you peace and serenity. All suites are pimped with swing chairs and terraces overlooking the beautiful Red Sea.

You can find 7 restaurants with a variety of either Mediterranean or Asian cuisines, 10 bars, and a gourmet market. Not to mention, beach parties all week long! Seriously what else could you possibly need?

Sometimes, however, you have to travel for work, and not pleasure. With that said, who said work can’t be fun as well? ALDAU International Conference Center is the place where business meets pleasure. The resort opened a grand venue for business, culture, and entertainment. The biggest conference center in the Red Sea features a conference room, a grand ballroom, an arena and so much more. It’s the perfect place for whether you’re looking to do business meetings or host a dinner party.

To top it all, guests of the 3 hotels could enjoy a number of other stuff with the shared facilities. Like the dive center, the golf course and the exquisite aqua park. As for the cultural ones, make sure you visit ALDAU Art Promenade for amazing exhibitions and shows. The AlDAU Arena is a view you don’t want to miss, too!

Excited to head there already? We didn’t even say the best part yet!

On the 5th of October, Pacha Ibiza on tour, the Spanish entertainment company, will host the biggest party ever at The Arena at ALDAU Resort, celebrating the 1st year anniversary of Steigenberger Pure Lifestyle. The party will feature none other than DJ Taao Kross and DJ Danny Wave. Could this place get any better? We think not.

So there you go, everything you need to know about the new gem at the Red Sea, that is Steigenberger ALDAU Resort. Catch the last days of summer now or wait until winter and enjoy a stretched period of this wholesomeness.

For reservations:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steigenbergeraldaubeach/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/steigenbergeraldau/