We know it is really hard to find a venue that would meet all your expectations and aspirations when it comes to shaping your body and pampering yourself at once, but hey; No more excuses, Cairenes! Boredom and routine won’t kill your days anymore.
We have roamed around the best places to get fit and in-shape in Cairo and we found out that Hilton Cairo Zamalek’s Health Club is not an ordinary one for real.
They offer different membership packages to choose from, a fully-equipped fitness center that includes Sauna rooms and Jacuzzi, in addition to various massage types from relaxing to sports and Swedish massage for a luxurious royal experience, oh and here is the big surprise; they feature a panoramic wide pool overviews the Nile River.
An integral solution for those who are looking for a suitable safe venue that meets high standards with affordable friendly budget as well, get ready for a new healthy lifestyle that waves goodbyes to daily routine and hectic endless pain.
*They offer three membership categories for single, couples and families.
- One year single membership EGP13.000
- One year couple membership EGP18.500.
- One year family membership EGP27.000
- Day use of health club EGP300.00 and the controlled temperature swimming pool EGP550.00 including lunch set menu
- Reflexology message: a natural healing art stimulating all organs of the body
Message prices:
- 25 minutes EGP 600.00
- 50 minutes EGP 800.00
Please ask about your membership benefits, as well as about the three months and six months membership packages.
Hours of Operation 06:00 to 22:00
www.zamalekresidencecairo.hilton.com
Telephone: +20 2 27370055