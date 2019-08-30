We know it is really hard to find a venue that would meet all your expectations and aspirations when it comes to shaping your body and pampering yourself at once, but hey; No more excuses, Cairenes! Boredom and routine won’t kill your days anymore.

We have roamed around the best places to get fit and in-shape in Cairo and we found out that Hilton Cairo Zamalek’s Health Club is not an ordinary one for real.

They offer different membership packages to choose from, a fully-equipped fitness center that includes Sauna rooms and Jacuzzi, in addition to various massage types from relaxing to sports and Swedish massage for a luxurious royal experience, oh and here is the big surprise; they feature a panoramic wide pool overviews the Nile River.

An integral solution for those who are looking for a suitable safe venue that meets high standards with affordable friendly budget as well, get ready for a new healthy lifestyle that waves goodbyes to daily routine and hectic endless pain.

*They offer three membership categories for single, couples and families.

  • One year single membership EGP13.000
  • One year couple membership EGP18.500.
  • One year family membership EGP27.000
  • Day use of health club EGP300.00 and the controlled temperature swimming pool EGP550.00 including lunch set menu
  • Reflexology message: a natural healing art stimulating all organs of the body

Message prices:

  • 25 minutes EGP 600.00
  • 50 minutes EGP 800.00

Please ask about your membership benefits, as well as about the three months and six months membership packages.

Hours of Operation 06:00 to 22:00

www.zamalekresidencecairo.hilton.com

Telephone: +20 2  27370055

