We know it is really hard to find a venue that would meet all your expectations and aspirations when it comes to shaping your body and pampering yourself at once, but hey; No more excuses, Cairenes! Boredom and routine won’t kill your days anymore.

We have roamed around the best places to get fit and in-shape in Cairo and we found out that Hilton Cairo Zamalek’s Health Club is not an ordinary one for real.

They offer different membership packages to choose from, a fully-equipped fitness center that includes Sauna rooms and Jacuzzi, in addition to various massage types from relaxing to sports and Swedish massage for a luxurious royal experience, oh and here is the big surprise; they feature a panoramic wide pool overviews the Nile River.

An integral solution for those who are looking for a suitable safe venue that meets high standards with affordable friendly budget as well, get ready for a new healthy lifestyle that waves goodbyes to daily routine and hectic endless pain.

*They offer three membership categories for single, couples and families.

One year single membership EGP13.000

One year couple membership EGP18.500.

One year family membership EGP27.000

Day use of health club EGP300.00 and the controlled temperature swimming pool EGP550.00 including lunch set menu

Reflexology message: a natural healing art stimulating all organs of the body

Message prices:

25 minutes EGP 600.00

50 minutes EGP 800.00

Please ask about your membership benefits, as well as about the three months and six months membership packages.

Hours of Operation 06:00 to 22:00

www.zamalekresidencecairo.hilton.com

Telephone: +20 2 27370055