We all know, all good things must come to an end. Apparently, winter is taking this affirmation way too seriously. Some of our favorite TV shows are ending and our favorite spots in Alexandria, the go to place in winter, are becoming unavailable!

So, here’s a rundown to some of the stuff we used to enjoy the past winters that will no longer be happening!

Game of Thrones

Winter won’t be coming, this winter. Ever since 2011, we’ve been blasted with a new season of Game of Thrones towards the end of each winter. But with the season finale airing this year, winter will never be the same again.

Alexandria’s Corniche

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Alexandria is pulling the curtains on our beloved Corniche. The concrete bricks are now blocking the sea view along many parts of the Corniche. Yes, maybe in a few, there will be no more winter strolls while eating ice-cream!

13 Reasons Why

Whether you love it or hate it, 13 Reasons Why has become a part of our lives for the past 2 years. But finally, the show is ending this year. Farewell to this emotional mess!

How To Get Away With Murder

Who killed Annalise Keating was the theme of HTGAWM sixth and final season. For years, we’ve been used to watching the TV show in winter but, for some reason, they have decided to cut it in medias res and make the finale in April!

Alban Sewsra, No More

We know a person or two who used to travel all the way to Alexandria to eat at Alban Sewsra. Unfortunately, the place was shut down for no apparent reason last August. Add that to the list of disappointments!

So, is your favorite show or winter habit at risk?