So, it’s 2019 and some marketing teams still can’t think of a better way to advertise than to abuse and kill innocent animals…

A couple of days ago, water filters selling company Tank Water released a new ad campaign called “Yekfek Shar El Mest5aby Fe El-Maya“. The ad video the company released got people attacking and accusing them of animal abuse.

And, RIGHTFULLY so…

The ad video featured two cats drowning in a big water tank as part of their “message” that water tanks are not clean so people need filters.

Obviously, the cruel nature of the video triggered a strong backlash from people against the company. So instead of addressing people’s concerns, or, I don’t know… ADMITTING to their mistake, they removed the ad and replaced it with another, animal-free ad.

However, thankfully, we were able to find the video to see and judge for ourselves.

(Warning: The following content contains harsh footage and audio)

So, let’s recap the awful, brutal and inhumane content of this video, shall we?

At the beginning of the video, we hear the sound of a cat (who appears to be of a grey color) struggling to get out of the tank, i.e. drowning.

Then the cat falls back into the tank. We hear its continuous struggle, then see another cat (of a light brown color) jumping out of the tank.

So unless there is color-changing chlorine in that tank, it appears as if they changed the cats.

And the only reasonable explanation people (including us) could come with is that the first cat died, so they had to replace it with another one to finish their “creative project”.

People’s Reactions

Like we previously mentioned, upon the release of that video, people were, to say the least, furious.

Even after Tank Water replaced the ad with another (hoping people would forget), people took it to the comment section of the new ad to attack the company for the old video.

Some accusing them of killing the first cat, as suspected.

Displaying the absolute absence of mercy…

Some were threatening of exposing them and taking legal action against them.

They even started a boycotting hashtag against the company.

Tank Water’s response

The company tried to respond to some of the angry comments. But they honestly only made it worse.

First, they claimed, it was “graphics”…

Of course, that ridiculous justification backfired in their faces.

When that obvious lie didn’t work, they had to go for vague answers to calm people down, like saying they will clarify everything “soon“.

Soon when? When you find identical cats to replace the dead one? Or ones?

And when people straight out asked about the first cat they replaced, they didn’t actually say that it is still alive.

Hmm, I thought it was “graphics”?

So needless to say if by some miracle anyone actually wanted to support or defend Tank Water, after seeing the way they defended themselves, I am pretty sure no one will.

It is not just horrifying that someone thought it was okay to torture and drown an innocent cat for the sake of advertising. I have to say it’s even more appalling that an entire marketing team, no, an entire company thought this was a “good idea” and just went for it.

I mean, let’s assume that it’s an animal-hating company, did no one, at any point during this process stop to say ‘You know I don’t think people will like this very much’. Seeing how cats are living creatures and all, not props.

We are waiting to see whatever response Tank Water comes up with next. But as of right now and looking at all the evidence provided so far, we find them guilty of animal abuse and torture.

And it’s about time this type of content becomes officially illegal, even if it is “graphics.”