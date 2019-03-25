March 21st, 2019 – Conrad Cairo has collaborated with Waldorf Astoria Dubai the Palm Jumeirah to offer a one week Vietnamese food experience created by Chef Mai Nguyen of the Lao Restaurant.

Chef Mai will feature Vietnamese specialties for a la carte dinner at Conrad Cairo’s Kamala Restaurant from April 1st to April 6th 2019, every night from 6 PM until midnight, in addition to a Vietnamese themed Friday Brunch at Solana restaurant on Friday, April 5th from 1 PM to 5 PM.

The Six-Day culinary experience is part of Conrad Cairo’s “Taste of Luxury” activities which hosts visiting chefs from Conrad and Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts – Hilton’s luxury & lifestyle brands – from around the world.

At Kamala Restaurant guests will have the opportunity to experience a variety of fresh ingredients that come together to create unforgettable dishes including Tuna Banh Trang, Beef Pho Tai and Grilled Sea Bass with live music entertainment

At Solana Restaurant the Friday brunch buffet will include International & Vietnamese specialties such as steamed Rice Crepes, Crispy Crab Spring Roll and more, this will be accompanied by Solana’s amazing Nile view and live entertainment.