Back in the early 2000s, watching reality shows was the obsession of a generation. Although they go back to the 90s, reality shows boomed in the early 2000s and everyone was fascinated by the idea of watching real people live their lives on TV!

Competition Reality Shows:

The Got Talent Shows

The Got Talent Show is a crowd’s favorite to this day, all versions of it. It is one of the most popular talent competition shows in the world.

The thing most people don’t know is that Britain’s Got Talent, America’s Got Talent and all those numerous versions are all spinoffs of the original British talent show which was only called “Got Talent”

However, right now America’s Got Talent is considered to be the most popular Got Talent show in the world.

Be honest, you jump out of your seat too when you hear that golden buzzer!

So You Think You Can Dance

This one is a childhood favorite of mine. Who am I kidding, it is an all-time favorite of mine. SYTYCD started in 2005 and has been going strong ever since.

Not only does it have it all, from thriller to pure entertainment, it is also responsible for introducing some of the best dancers to the world.

I mean, if it weren’t for it, we wouldn’t have had this Twitch-Ellen moment!

What else could the world ask for!

Project Runway

Well, what can we say about Project Runway! Oh, that rhymed!

Project Runway was and, let’s face it, still is an obsession for everyone and anyone who is into fashion.

I mean come on, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn playing fashion police! All that is missing is the popcorn!

Get it, Heidi!

Fear Factory

Warning: Visuals below could be too graphic.

You know when you pass by a car crash so horrible that you want to look away, yet you can’t? That was pretty much the entire mechanism on which this reality game show Fear Factor was based. It aired for 11 consecutive years!

It was disgusting, horrifying and flat out INSANE! Yet we couldn’t miss a second of its insanity.

A guilty pleasure?

Hell’s Kitchen

I know the title has “kitchen” in it, but whether you like cooking or not, you will be obsessed with this cooking competition show!

I mean come on, a young generation of cooks being gruelled in the kitchen under Gordon Ramsay’s reign of terror, does it get more addictive than this?

Moving on from addictive competition reality shows to those shows that introduced us to trashy reality TV which we love to hate so much:

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Don’t pretend you haven’t heard of the Kardashians, I’m pretty sure astronauts in space have heard of the Kardasians and probably even watched a couple of KUWTK episodes.

This show, though virtually has zero purposes of its existence, has managed to be one of the most popular reality shows all over the world.

Of course, it is responsible for giving fame to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kyle, i.e. the Kardashian\Jenner clan.

We are not quite sure if that counts as one of the show’s accomplishments though. We’ll let you be the judge of that as we leave you with some words of wisdom from Mama Kriss.

Owkay then…

Bridezillas

The brides out there might not like to admit it, but the undeniable truth is that as your wedding approaches, you turn into one an absolute NIGHTMARE, Bridezilla.

Thankfully, in 2014, someone had the brilliant idea of putting all of you crazy brides out there in front of the camera so we can all get to watch you spiral right out of control as we ate popcorn.

And surprise surprise, the show was called Bridezillas.

A bit too on the nose but we have no complaints.

Aaah, dreamy, ain’t it?

The Bachelor

Ah, the Bachelor, a pretty guy surrounded with women who compete to win his heart while he hand-pick between them like oranges.

That ought to make you believe in true love, doesn’t it?

The Real Housewives Franchise

Oh, the mother of all reality TV! The Real Housewives (all versions of it) is based on the concept of pitting a bunch of housewives against one another and making the world watch as they display the worst of the human qualities.

We won’t lie to you though, it was kind of entertaining.

The Simple Life

You know your regular trust-fund party girls Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie mocking the entire system of work life by struggling (in front of the camera) to do manual low-paying jobs (which they do not need).

Because why not?

They look professional, don’t they?

Oh, honey…

These are only some of an endless flood of reality shows. Honestly, we feared of going any further, you know how addictive it gets.

Don’t forget to tell us in the comments what was\is your favorite reality show that you just couldn’t stop watching no matter how hard you tried?