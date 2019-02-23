The Oscars are ahead of us everyone! The biggest event of the year is on its way to get us glued to our TV screens in February. But first, the nominations.
The long-awaited Academy Awards nominations were finally revealed on January 21st. So many well-deserving performances and productions got nominated, and some undeserving ones did too. But that’s what the Oscars is all about, right?
In celebration of that, we’ve decided to have some fun, look back on last year’s trends and create our own list of the 2018 Academy Awards nominees according to the Egyptian internet; in order to give the awards to our fellow Egyptian acts :
1# Best Picture
Dina El Sherbiny and Amr Diab’s love story
Meghan and Harry’s never-ending stares
Egypt in the World Cup
PUBG in Egypt
2# Actress in a Leading Role
Rania Youssef – El Betana
Radwa El Sherbiny – Block Block Block
Fifi Abdo – Positive Vibes Dancing videos
Ritan – Falawla
3# Actor in a Leading Role
Ahmed El Fishawy – For the Red Carpet Scene
Hamo Bika – For the Magdy Shatta Matareya Drama
Sharnouby – For his time management skills to be everywhere at the same time just like his predecessor Bayoumi Fouad
Reda Abdel Al – For predicting we’re going to be the 7asala in the World Cup
Kenan – La Teseb
4# Actor in a Supporting Role
Yasser Galal’s beard
Amir Karara’s mustache
Ahmed Amin as Semsem – El Waseya
5# Original Screenplay
Magdy Shatta – Entazerouni
El Gouna Film Festival
Al Ahly vs Pyramids FC Drama
6# Adapted Screenplay
Bushra – Kobra
Kiki Challenge
7# Original Song
Enty Ay Kalam – Tameem Younes
Ebo Mesh Baskota – Bayoumi Fouad
Mafia – Mohamed Ramadan
Ba3za2a Shabra2a – Vodafone
8# Custom Design
Mo Salah – GQ
Rania Youssef – CIFF
Sama El Masry – CIFF
Saba Mubarak – GFF
Dorra – GFF
*BONUS CATEGORY:
Meme of The Year :
So, what do you guys think about our nominees list? Hurry up! Cast your votes in the comments and wait for the results to be announced on Sunday, February 24th, the same time as the Oscars!