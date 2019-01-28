By: Ziad Amin

The SAG Awards were not short of glamorous moments this year. The “silver” carpet was studded with stars who sported jaw-dropping looks, but some others left us saying…Why?

Let us take a look at some of the best and worst dressed celebs of the SAG Awards silver carpet.

Best Dressed

Lady Gaga & Ricky Martin

We never knew we needed this to happen, but it did. As celebrities struck their poses on the carpet, Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin made some cute and unexpected funny moves. They were both dressed in white giving us real angelic vibes.

Rami Malek

The Egyptian descendant, Rami Malek, showed how you can be on top of the world and still dress simple yet so elegant in an all black outfit.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Micheal Douglas

The forever beautiful Catherine Zeta-Jones blessed the silver carpet in a navy blue dress flaunting her statuesque figure and proving to us all that she’s from a different world that never ages. Husband Michael Douglas also looked as elegant as always.

Patricia Clarkson

Patricia Clarkson showed us how magnificent royal fashion can get.

Amy Adams

Amy Adams proved how simple is always better as she was the gorgeous lady in black.

John Krasinski

John Krasinski came to embrace that green is the new black.

Robin Wright

The 52-year-old killed all those youngsters with her plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. While the hair and makeup could’ve been better, the dress slayed!

However, other stars proved that when it comes to fashion, there are some…….Choices!

Worst Dressed

Emma Stone



Regardless whether or not this is a good look, haven’t we seen Stone pull the exact same look before? Or is this some sort of a Mandela effect?

Emily Blunt



We like to keep our article PG, but if you go on twitter, you will see the comments about this dress. All we can say is, yes for women empowerment.

Margot Robbie



This dress truly looks like a Halloween costume of Cleopatra made out of a curtain.

Jane Fonda



Rumor has it that Fonda is trying to compete with Ellen DeGeneres and lend her voice to Finding Nemo with her fish-scale dress.

Lupita Nyongo



Lupita is always beautiful, however, this dress feels like two separate looks combined in one. Maybe it was an homage to both Rania Youssef’s looks during the Cairo International Film Festival?

Chadwic Boseman



“مثللي دور شجرة في رياح الخماسين”

We can’t deny that he’s still very handsome.

Chris Pine



This look wanted us to have a bucket of fried chicken from KFC. Still, handsome as well.

Ryan Michelle Bathe

They made “Black Swan”…then at the Oscar’s they talked about “The Orange Duck”….now it’s the time for “The Pink Flamingo”.

Those were our picks for the best and the worst dressed at the SAG Awards silver carpet, do you agree? Share your thoughts and let us know!