If you’re a mystery-drama lover who gets too excited watching a crime unfold, then we got you covered with just the right list. What follows are 5 fiction and non-fiction TV shows you need to get your hands on now!

The Assassination of Gianni Versace

This is probably our top favorite true crime show like ever. Darren Criss’s jaw-dropping portrayal of Andrew Cunanan, the psychopath who murdered the iconic fashion designer, will have you on your toes the entire time!

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

This real-life crime story has puzzled the entire world for years and still counting. In 2007, a young girl named Madeleine vanished from her parents’ house and was never seen ever since. Making the parents, siblings, and pretty much everyone a suspect!

Who Killed Malcom X?

This crime documentary is so good, we had to watch it more than once. It follows the murder case of the assassination of civil rights activist Malcom X and delves deep into all the riddles behind it. Highly recommended.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

This one crime was at some point the talk of the town. A mother, with the help of her boyfriend, killed her own 8-year-old son in 2013. Before that, they abused the young boy for years and managed to cover it up well from the school and the social system!

Don’t F*ck With Cats

If you’re a cat lover, we do and we don’t recommend this one. You see, right at the start, you’ll see brutal graphic pictures of cats being tortured and killed. But you’ll surely take pleasure in seeing a group of people form a manhunt to get the psycho guy!

Come on, pick one, we can sense your excitement already!